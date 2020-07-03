Recent News

  

UAE provides nearly a third of Japan’s crude oil needs in May

Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE amounted to almost a third of its oil imports at 32 percent, or 22.6 million barrels, data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo showed.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported that Japan imported 70.7 million barrels during May, of which 93 percent, or 65.7 million barrels, was pumped by Arab countries. “This shows Japan’s increasing dependence on Arab oil to meet the needs of its economy,” it added.

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived during the month of May 2020 to refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports.
Source: WAM

