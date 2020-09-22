UAE ranks fourth globally in port infrastructure quality index

The UAE has been placed in the first position among the Arab countries and the fourth globally in the quality of port infrastructure, according to the logistics industry report by Mordor Intelligence.

The UAE has maintained its first position at the Arab level in maritime connectivity with world ports in the past three years.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s ports have become a regional hub in attracting international investment.

The report also highlights the country’s strategic vision to promote sustainable growth in the logistics sector by using technology and innovation.

On the other hand, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the lockdown have a negative impact on the UAE’s logistics market, but the market is expected to recover by 2021.

The report referred that the UAE’s maritime sector was the least affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, compared to the other freight and logistics sectors.

