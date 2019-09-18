UAE, Saudi Arabia send 200,000 tonnes of wheat to Sudan

The UAE and Saudi Arabia confirmed that the third batch comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, meeting the needs of the population for this strategic commodity.

In April, the UAE and Saudi Arabia announced their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan. Last month, both countries shipped two batches of wheat totalling 140,000 tonnes.

Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), said: “The food aid is a result of the wise guidance of the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure the provision of food supply to the Sudanese people. The aid package reflects the brotherly ties that unite the two countries with Sudan.”

He added that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are committed to supplying 540,000 tonnes of wheat to the Sudanese people, pointing out that the third shipment will cover Sudan’s wheat consumption needs for over three months and contribute to achieving economic stability – one of the priorities of the Sudanese government.

As announced in April, the food shipment falls within the framework of the $3 billion (around Dh11 billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE deposited $500 million (over Dh1.8 billion) into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries, to strengthen the bank’s financial position. The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for food, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies.

Source: Gulf News