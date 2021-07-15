Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / UAE says agreement with OPEC+ on oil supply deal not yet reached

UAE says agreement with OPEC+ on oil supply deal not yet reached

in Oil & Companies News 15/07/2021

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said in a statement on Wednesday that an agreement had not been reached yet with OPEC+ regarding its position on an extension of an oil supply deal.

“Deliberations and consultations between concerned parties are ongoing,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the UAE and Saudi Arabia reached an compromise giving Abu Dhabi a new production baseline to allow the extension of the supply agreement until the end of 2022.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software