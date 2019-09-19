UAE says joining global maritime security coalition

The United Arab Emirates is joining an international maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The ​​operation area for the International Maritime Security Construct covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of ​​Oman and the Arabian Gulf, WAM said.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would join the same coalition.

Several oil tankers have been attacked in Gulf waters this year. Washington and Riyadh have blamed Iran for the explosive blasts, a charge Tehran denies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Samar Hassan; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing By Ghaida Ghantous)