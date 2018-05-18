Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / UAE says OPEC has more significant issues to deal with than Iran: WAM

UAE says OPEC has more significant issues to deal with than Iran: WAM

in Oil & Companies News 18/05/2018

OPEC has bigger issues to consider than the impact of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the international nuclear deal with Iran, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said.

“I’m not worried about what is happening regarding sanctions on some of the member countries, and how these events are going to affect how OPEC looks or deals with things,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying.

There are “more significant issues to deal with” he was reported as saying, citing a decline in production in bigger countries including Venezuela.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and David Goodman)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software