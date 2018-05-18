UAE says OPEC has more significant issues to deal with than Iran: WAM

OPEC has bigger issues to consider than the impact of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the international nuclear deal with Iran, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said.

“I’m not worried about what is happening regarding sanctions on some of the member countries, and how these events are going to affect how OPEC looks or deals with things,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying.

There are “more significant issues to deal with” he was reported as saying, citing a decline in production in bigger countries including Venezuela.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and David Goodman)