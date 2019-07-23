UAE seeking second term in IMO Council

The UAE is ready to present its candidacy for a second term for Category B membership of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Council, announced Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Balheif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority Land and Maritime, FTA.

The UAE is the first Arab nation to win Category B membership of the IMO Council.

The UAE is committed to the principles and mechanisms of security and safety in the maritime sector, Dr. Al Nuaimi, said during a meeting with Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of IMO, where they discussed a variety of issues of mutual interest.

“Our ambition goes beyond the IMO council to the IMO’s leadership as the UAE is the most competent and able Asian and Arab country in Category B. Our officials are capable of running the IMO efficiently,” he affirmed.

The UAE has presented some reforms to the IMO convention and e-voting system. It also offered to host the World Maritime Day 2019, which falls on 26th September.

The IMO Secretary-General praised the UAE’s keenness to develop its maritime sector, implement international maritime safety standards and build national technical capacities.

