UAE set to submit requirements for second term re-nomination to International Maritime Organization Council

The UAE has confirmed readiness in submitting its file for re-nomination for Category B Membership of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Council, which will be holding its elections on November 29, 2019 in London. The country’s nomination for a second term demonstrates its keenness to play a leading role in the Middle East region’s maritime sector.

The UAE, which accounts for 35 per cent of total maritime investments in the region, has completed all necessary requirements needed for re-nomination. Winning the Category B membership will enable the UAE to contribute in the IMO Council’s efforts to prepare strategies, policies, agreements and set standards governing maritime transport. The membership will allow the country to further enhance the maritime safety standards and protect the marine environment. The move reflects the UAE’s commitment to the IMO Council to help set the best standards for the development of maritime transport and ports and the implementation of IMO’s international and regional technical cooperation programs for maritime system upgrades.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Balheif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, reiterated the UAE’s preparedness to showcase its leadership in the global maritime sector, highlight its achievements and contributions to the international maritime community, and feature its numerous successful participations in international maritime conventions.

Al Nuaimi added: “Our accomplishments, specifically in maritime traffic and transportation infrastructure, reflect the UAE’s positioning as an innovative maritime hub. This file will be presented during the forthcoming meeting in London and we are confident that winning Category B membership of the IMO Council anew will add value to the global maritime industry because of the UAE’s international standing in the industry. Winning would enable the country to contribute effectively to the development of international laws and regulations and help enhance the role of the maritime sector at the regional and international levels.”

The UAE, which hosts 20 of the most important international ports, is renowned for its advanced maritime infrastructure, world-class maritime components, and leading position in the international maritime trade. In addition, the country remains on track with its bid to become one of the world’s advanced maritime hubs. All these factors are expected to boost the UAE’s submission file for re-nomination.

Source: UAE Federal Transport Authority