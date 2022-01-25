UAE signs Eni to set up logistics base at Mugharraq Port to support offshore drilling

The UAE has signed up the Abu Dhabi unit of Italy’s Eni to establish a marine logistics base at its Mugharraq Port near the country’s Ruwais industrial hub to support offshore drilling in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

The hub will be established through an agreement with Eni Abu Dhabi, the port’s operator AD Ports said Jan. 24. Mugharraq Port’s dedicated quay wall, marshaling yard and access to liquid mud and bulk plant facilities will be made available to Eni Abu Dhabi operations, it said.

Eni has several refining and trading activities with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., and in 2020 it launched a joint venture aimed at low-carbon solutions for the reduction, capture, use and storage of CO2, according to its website.

It also supports ADNOC in its land-based electrification projects to supply its offshore production installations with energy from sources that produce lower CO2 emissions than gas.

In December, AD Ports said it was expanding Mugharraq Port and can now receive international vessels, benefiting from its proximity to oil and gas developments in OPEC’s third-biggest producer.

Mugharraq Port is close to the industrial hub of Ruwais, where ADNOC has a refinery, petrochemicals projects and other downstream facilities. The port is also close to Hail, Ghasha and other oil and gas projects which are begin developed by ADNOC.

The national oil producer plans to boost its production capacity by 25% to 5 million b/d by 2030 and is also ramping up natural gas output to achieve self-sufficiency in the fuel.

The port has heavy-lift berths, six dedicated Ro-Ro ramps and 85,000 sq m of yard, providing general cargo handling and bulk and break-bulk shipping.

Source: Platts