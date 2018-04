Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has informed its customers of cuts in crude oil allocations for June, in line with the OPEC supply reduction deal, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

In June, all crude grades – Murban, Das and Upper Zakum – will be reduced by 5 percent, the source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)