UAE’S ADNOC makes counter-offer for Jul 2018-Jun 2019 term naphtha

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has made a counter-offer, of a dollar below its initial offer, for the three grades of naphtha the company is offering on a term basis over July 2018 to June 2019, market sources Monday said.

ADNOC has lowered its offer for splitter naphtha and low sulfur naphtha from Ruwais refinery-West to $23/mt from $24/mt initially, paraffinic naphtha to $26/mt from $27/mt, and low sulfur naphtha from Ruwais refinery-East to $24/mt from $25/mt, market sources said.

All naphtha grades were priced to an ADNOC formula, which took the average of FOB Arab Gulf naphtha assessments by Platts and Petroleum Argus.

As of Monday afternoon, none of the buyers were heard to have agreed to the price yet.

“We cannot accept the levels,” a buyer said.

“I think the negotiation [for this round] might take longer,” another buyer said.

ADNOC’s current term for July 2017-June 2018 was fixed at a premium of $13/mt for paraffinic naphtha, $12/mt for low-sulfur naphtha from its east refinery and $11/mt for low sulfur naphtha from the west refinery as well as for splitter naphtha.

ADNOC has two term naphtha cycles that run from January to December and from July to June.

For the January-December 2018 cycle, the splitter grade term contract was sealed at a $14.50/mt premium to the ADNOC formula, low-sulfur naphtha at $14.50-$15.50/mt premiums and paraffinic naphtha at a premium of $18/mt.

ADNOC had recently signed three-year term deals with Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Thailand’s SCG Chemicals for the combined supply of up to 1.5 million mt/year of naphtha, and with Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical Titan for sales of up to 1 million mt/year of naphtha.

Source: Platts