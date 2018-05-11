UAE’S ADNOC makes second counter-offer for Jul 2018-Jun 2019 term naphtha

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has made a second counter-offer for the three grades of naphtha it is offering on a term basis over July 2018 to June 2019, market sources said Friday.

The company has reduced its offers by $2/mt, four days after reducing its initial offers by $1/mt, market sources said.

ADNOC has lowered its offer for splitter naphtha and low sulfur naphtha from Ruwais Refinery West to $22/mt from $24/mt initially, paraffinic naphtha to $25/mt from $27/mt, and low sulfur naphtha from Ruwais Refinery East to $23/mt from $25/mt, the sources said.

All three grades are priced to an ADNOC formula that takes the average of FOB Arab Gulf naphtha assessments by S&P Global Platts and Petroleum Argus.

As time of writing, none of the buyers were heard to have agreed to the revised price. However, there was talk in the market that an unknown term buyer may have accepted.

The term tender was heard to be valid until Friday, when term buyers were expected to respond. However, the Middle East is closed Friday and returns Sunday, while Asia is closed for the weekend.

ADNOC’s current term for July 2017-June 2018 was fixed at a premium of $13/mt for paraffinic naphtha, $12/mt for low sulfur naphtha from its east refinery and $11/mt for low sulfur naphtha from the west refinery, as well as for splitter naphtha.

ADNOC has two term naphtha cycles; January-December and July-June.

For the January-December 2018 cycle, the splitter grade term contract was sealed at a $14.50/mt premium to the ADNOC formula, low sulfur naphtha at $14.50-$15.50/mt premiums and paraffinic naphtha at a premium of $18/mt.

The company recently signed three-year term deals with Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Thailand’s SCG Chemicals for the combined supply of up to 1.5 million mt/year of naphtha, and with Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical Titan for sales of up to 1 million mt/year of naphtha.

Source: Platts