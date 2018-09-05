UAE’s ADNOC offers a rare spot naphtha cargo for September-lifting: sources

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has offered a spot naphtha parcel for September lifting, in a move described as rare by market participants.

The 75,000 mt cargo is available for loading from Ruwais port over September 28-29. Bidding for the cargo closes on September 5 at 0800 GMT, market sources said.

The cargo was described as paraffinic but its specific paraffin levels could not be confirmed.

Sources at the company could not be reached for comment.

ADNOC is a regular naphtha supplier to multiple end-users in the Far East, broadly on a long-term basis.

Two years ago, the company was seen offering one spot LR2 low sulfur naphtha clip, with minimum paraffin content of 70%, for loading from the same port, S&P Global Platts data shows.

Market sources added that ADNOC would be commencing the next round of term negotiations in the coming months.

Cash differentials for FOB AG naphtha cargoes on a 20-40 day forward loading basis were assessed at plus $10.50/mt Tuesday, up $0.50/mt on day.

Source: Platts