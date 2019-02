Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has offered in a tender a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo loading at its Das Island plant on March 10-12, two trade sources said.

* The tender opened on Feb. 5 and will close on Feb. 7

* The volumes are offered on a free-on-board basis, meaning the buyer will need to arrange shipping for the cargo

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Jason Neely)