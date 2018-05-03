UAE’S ADNOC seeks higher premiums for July 2018-June 2019 term naphtha

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. was seeking an increase of 108%-118% in premiums for the three grades of naphtha the company is offering on a term basis over July 2018 to June 2019, market sources said.

ADNOC had set an initial offer of $27/mt for paraffinic naphtha, $24/mt for splitter naphtha and low sulfur naphtha from west refinery, and $25/mt for low-sulfur naphtha from east refinery, market sources said.

All the naphtha grades were priced to an ADNOC formula, which took the average of FOB Arab Gulf naphtha assessments by Platts and Petroleum Argus.

As of Wednesday morning, none of the buyers were heard to have agreed to the price yet.

“They [are] just trying their luck. Number [is] just too high,” a buyer said, adding that his acceptable buying levels were “probably low teens”.

ADNOC’s current term for July 2017-June 2018 was fixed at a premium of $13/mt for paraffinic naphtha, $12/mt for low-sulfur naphtha from its east refinery and $11/mt for low sulfur naphtha from the west refinery as well as for splitter naphtha.

ADNOC has two term naphtha cycles that run from January to December and from July to June.

For the January-December 2018 cycle, the splitter grade term contract was sealed at a $14.50/mt premium to the ADNOC formula, low-sulfur naphtha at $14.50-$15.50/mt premiums and paraffinic naphtha at a premium of $18/mt.

ADNOC had recently signed three-year term deals with Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Thailand’s SCG Chemicals for the combined supply of up to 1.5 million mt/year of naphtha, and with Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical Titan for sales of up to 1 million mt/year of naphtha.

Source: Platts