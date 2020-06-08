UAE’s ADNOC sets July Murban crude official selling price at plus $1/bbl – document

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has set the July selling price for its benchmark Murban crude at plus $1.00 per barrel to Platts Dubai, raising it by $5.45 from the previous month, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

ADNOC had set its June selling price at minus $4.45 per barrel to Platts Dubai.

The following table shows the latest OSPs:

July June Change Murban +1.00 -$4.45 +5.45 Umm Lulu 0 0 0 Das +0.35 -$0.35 0 Upper Zakum 0 0 0 Murban’s OSP is a differential to Dubai quotes while the other three grades are priced as differentials to the Murban OSP.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by David Clarke and Jan Harvey)