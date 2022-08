The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) set the September official selling price (OSP) for its benchmark Murban crude at $105.96 a barrel, the company said on Wednesday.

The August OSP was $117.53 a barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)