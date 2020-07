UAE’S ADNOC to cut September crude oil nominations by 5% for all grades – source

The United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC will cut September crude oil nominations by 5% for all grades, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cut in crude grades – Murban, Umm Lulu, Das, and Upper Zakum – is in line with the OPEC+ oil supply cut pact, the source added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)