UAE’s Fujairah marine bunker sales climb to 5-month high

Marine bunker sales at the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port increased to a five-month high in August, latest data showed, reflecting steady-to-firm demand for ship refuelling at the world’s third-largest bunkering port.

Sales volumes at Fujairah, excluding lubricants, totalled 656,034 cubic metres (about 650,000 metric tons) in August, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The sales rose 5.5% from July, but fell 3.2% compared to August last year.

Low-sulphur bunker sales climbed 5.6% from July to 469,032 cubic metres in August, including both residual fuels and marine gasoils, while high-sulphur fuel sales gained 5.4% at 187,002 cubic metres.

The market share of low-sulphur bunkers and high-sulphur bunkers were stable month-on-month at 71% and 29%, respectively.

