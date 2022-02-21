UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales in January drop for third straight month

Sales of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah marine refuelling and oil storage hub dropped 7% in January, official data showed, falling for a third consecutive month since hitting a record high in October.

Fujairah’s January bunker sales volumes totalled about 646,000 cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 619,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

In December, Fujairah bunkering volumes were at 698,000 cubic meters, while Reuters calculations showed Fujairah bunker sales totalled 8.17 million cubic meters, or about 7.83 million tonnes in 2021.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in January plunged 11% from the previous month to 526,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes were at 81% in January, compared with 84% in December, Reuters calculations showed.

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose to about 120,000 cubic meters in January, up 10.5% from the previous month, while demand for the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was 11% lower to a four-month low of 498,000 cubic meters.

Sales of low-sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) climbed 11% in January to 27,000 cubic meters, while marine gasoil (MGO) volumes slumped 58% from the previous month to 1,200 cubic meters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Alison Williams)