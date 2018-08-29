Recent News

  

UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Aug 27

in Port News 29/08/2018

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended Aug. 27.

Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.

 Week       Light           Middle            Residual Fuels
            Distillates     Distillates       
 2018                                         
 Aug 27     5,225 (-185)    3,532 (-217)      7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20     5,410 (+559)    3,749 (+228)      8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13     4,851 (+21)     3,521 (+590)      9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6      4,830 (-911)    2,931 (+255)      10,353 (+31)
 July 30    5,741 (-662)    2,676 (-32)       10,322 (+135)
 July 23    6,403 (-919)    2,708 (-302)      10,187 (+408)
 July 16    7,322 (+1,216)  3,010 (+94)       9,779 (-121)
 July 9     6,106 (-1,576)  2,916 (-417)      9,900 (+769)
 July 2     7,682 (+1,149)  3,333 (+446)      9,131 (+212)
 June 25    6,533 (+481)    2,887 (+143)      8,919 (+21)
 June 18    6,052 (-814)    2,744 (+44)       8,898 (-861)
 June 11    6,866 (-618)    2,700 (+52)       9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4     7,484 (+1,734)  2,648 (+342)      8,017 (-703)
 May 28     5,750 (-1,754)  2,306 (-367)      8,720 (-482)
 May 21     7,504 (+434)    2,673 (+159)      9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14     7,070 (+127)    2,514 (+225)      7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7      6,943 (-399)    2,289 (+259)      9,019 (-542)
 April 30   7,342 (-882)    2,030 (+281)      9,561 (+83)
 April 23   8,224 (+837)    1,749 (-370)      9,478 (+850)
 April 16   7,387 (+78)     2,119 (-736)      8,628 (+172)
 April 9    7,309 (-498)    2,855 (+1,116)    8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2    7,807 (-386)    1,739 (-478)      7,049 (-100)
 March 26   8,193 (+532)    2,217 (-355)      7,149 (-240)
 March 19   7,661 (+973)    2,572 (+653)      7,389 (+34)
 March 12   6,688 (-954)    1,919 (-652)      7,355 (+856)
 March 5    7,642 (-784)    2,571 (-141)      6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26     8,426 (+224)    2,712 (+201)      4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19     8,202 (-453)    2,511 (+146)      6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12     8,655 (+809)    2,365 (+386)      5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5      7,846 (+321)    1,979 (-613)      7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29     7,525 (+321)    2,592 (+696)      6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22     7,204 (+1,256)  1,896 (-287)      7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15     5,948 (-320)    2,183 (+113)      8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8      6,268 (+876)    2,070 (+744)      9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1      5,392 (+609)    1,326 (-556)      8,626 (-1,661)
 2017                                                        
 25 Dec     4,783 (-186)    1,882 (+442)      10,287 (+70)
 18 Dec     4,969 (+414)    1,440 (+34)       10,217 (-447)
 11 Dec     4,555 (-101)    1,406 (+194)      10,664 (-1,650)
 4 Dec      4,656 (+389)    1,212 (-278)      12,314 (+1,406)
 27 Nov     4,267 (-425)    1,490 (-41)       10,908 (+1,267)
 20 Nov     4,692 (+43)     1,531 (-590)      9,641 (+1,321)
 13 Nov     4,649 (-196)    2,121 (+377)      8,320 (-321)
 6 Nov      4,845 (+579)    1,744 (-501)      8,641 (-743)
 30 Oct     4,266 (-110)    2,245 (-236)      9,384 (+163)
 23 Oct     4,376 (-1,344)  2,481 (-363)      9,221 (+547)
 16 Oct     5,720 (+1,166)  2,844 (-113)      8,674 (+171)
 9 Oct      4,554 (-198)    2,957 (+482)      8,503 (-782)
 2 Oct      4,752 (-250)    2,475 (-146)      9,285 (-2,384)
 25 Sept    5,002 (-707)    2,621 (+197)      11,669 (+820)
 18 Sept    5,709 (+407)    2,424 (-596)      10,849 (+188)
 11 Sept    5,302 (-378)    3,020 (-382)      10,661 (-73)
 4 Sept     5,680 (+286)    3,402 (+254)      10,734 (-53)
 28 Aug     5,394 (-1,393)  3,148 (-39)       10,787 (+76)
 21 Aug     6,787 (+371)    3,187 (-852)      10,711 (-1,348)
 14 Aug     6,416 (-298)    4,039 (+221)      12,059 (+536)
 7 Aug      6,714 (+251)    3,818 (-160)      11,523 (+694)
 31 July    6,463 (-134)    3,978 (-226)      10,829 (+10)
 24 July    6,597 (-243)    4,204 (+100)      10,819 (-2,637)
 17 July    6,840 (+695)    4,104 (+638)      13,456 (+1,354)
 10 July    6,145 (-49)     3,466 (+196)      12,102 (-25)
 3 July     6,194 (+305)    3,270 (+48)       12,127 (-9)
 26 June    5,889 (+670)    3,222 (-350)      12,136 (+432)
 19 June    5,219 (-278)    3,572 (+512)      11,704 (+555)
 12 June    5,497 (+8)      3,060 (+579)      11,149 (+292)
 5 June     5,489 (+145)    2,481 (-307)      10,857 (+773)
 29 May     5,344 (-639)    2,788 (-48)       10,084 (+987)
 22 May     5,983 (+255)    2,836 (-39)       9,097 (-513)
 15 May     5,728 (0)       2,875 (+88)       9,610 (-628)
 8 May      5,728 (-590)    2,787 (-958)      10,238 (-647)
 1 May      6,318 (-891)    3,745 (-559)      10,885 (+6)
 24 April   7,209 (-978)    4,304 (+197)      10,879 (+717)
 17 April   8,187 (+837)    4,107 (+133)      10,162 (-1,472)
 10 April   7,350 (+405)    3,974 (+61)       11,634 (+182)
 3 April    6,945 (+204)    3,913 (-933)      11,452 (-876)
 27 March   6,741 (+1,082)  4,846 (+309)      12,328 (+1,409)
 20 March   5,659 (+69)     4,537 (+277)      10,919 (+1,058)
 13 March   5,590 (+336)    4,260 (+242)      9,861 (+254)
 6 March    5,254 (-269)    4,018 (-246)      9,607 (-133)
 27 Feb     5,523 (+485)    4,264 (+283)      9,740 (+1,687)
 20 Feb     5,038 (-867)    3,981 (-267)      8,053 (+174)
 13 Feb     5,905 (-441)    4,248 (-1,029)    7,879 (-1,406)
 6 Feb      6,346 (+1,330)  5,277 (+527)      9,285 (+1,035)
 30 Jan     5,016 (-518)    4,750 (+373)      8,250 (-901)
 23 Jan     5,534 (+1,196)  4,377 (-235)      9,151 (-1,206)
 16 Jan     4,338 (NA)      4,612 (NA)        10,357 (NA)

* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East’s largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

