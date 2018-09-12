Recent News

  

UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 10

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended Sept. 10.

Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.

* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East’s largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Louise Heavens)

