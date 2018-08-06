UASC sues WFS alleging off-spec bunkers

Dubai-based shipowner United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) has filed suit against Miami-based marine fuels provider World Fuels Services (WFS) seeking relief from damages incurred through the bunkering of off-spec fuel oil in 2016.

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on 27 June, 2018, states that on or about 21 September 2016, UASC entered into contract with WFS for delivery of 3,500-4,200t of high-sulphur 380cst bunker fuel to containership UASC JILFAR in the port of Kavkaz, Russia. UASC alleges that the fuel, provided by WFS on or about 28 September, failed to meet ISO quality specifications and that the shipowner was forced to debunker the fuel at its own expense to prevent damage to the vessel’s systems.

In addition to the fuel quality complaint, the UASC also alleges that WFS failed to provide the full contracted amount of fuel. Court documents state that UASC’s final order was for delivery of 4,200t high-sulphur 380cst at $193/t delivered.

UASC claims that it mitigated part of its losses by reselling the off-spec fuel oil to an unnamed buyer in Singapore. The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages in excess of $200,000, the minimum amount required for standing in the court.

Source: Argus