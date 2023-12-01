UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2023: The great wealth transfer [Nov. 30, 2023]

UBS, the leading truly global wealth manager, today announced the launch of the ninth UBS Billionaire Ambitions report, which surveyed for the second time1 UBS billionaire clients around the world on the unique challenges and opportunities they face as stewards of great wealth.

“This year’s report found that the majority of billionaires that accumulated wealth in the last year, did so through inheritance as opposed to entrepreneurship. This is a theme we expect to see more of over the next 20 years, as more than 1,000 billionaires pass an estimated USD 5.2 trillion to their children,” said Benjamin Cavalli, Head of Strategic Clients at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“The next generation has fresh views about business, investing, and philanthropy, redirecting large pools of private wealth to new business opportunities arising from the times we live in. Engineering a smooth succession will require founders and their families to do things differently, more than ever discovering common values and purpose to navigate a way forward that appeases all generations and allows them to continue building their legacies,” Cavalli added.

Learn more and download the report, here

Source: UBS