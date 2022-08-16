UBS CIO Daily: Fundamentals still point to further commodity gains

Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, notes the following:

“Commodity prices could fall further if the global economy were to slip into a deep recession. Broad commodity indexes have declined 30–50% from peak to trough in recessions or downturns over the past three decades, and at the July low the CMCI index had fallen 17% from the June peak. But a soft landing is as likely as a pronounced slowdown, in our view, and overly bearish calls on commodity markets do not fully account for supply-side dynamics. In general, commodity supply is constrained due to years of underinvestment—official inventories are low across multiple sectors—and because of weather-related and geopolitical factors.”

Chinese demand is set to rebound – China’s economic rebound remains delicate. Manufacturing and property data signal that more stimulus is needed. While a policy “bazooka” seems unlikely, government support will be more forthcoming in the months ahead, which should stabilize demand for commodities, particularly iron ore and industrial metals.

US recession talks are premature – After last week’s nonfarm payroll report, we can be more definitive in saying that the economy is not in a recession when 528,000 new jobs are created in one month. While growth is slowing, the US economy is also returning to pre-pandemic patterns and in doing so is experiencing a divergence between goods and services. As manufacturing slows, services are growing. While diverging, the data reflect the normalization of goods and services activity.

Fears about supply shortfalls will likely return – Industrial metals and steel are at the heart of the new commodity cycle, and the supplies needed in the decarbonization process are central to the price recovery. While this narrative is not new, we believe the world is still not prepared for the transition-related surge in demand. In the oil market, where there has been similar underinvestment, OPEC+ producers have limited or no spare capacity. We also see supply dislocations in the agricultural commodity space spilling over into 2023, stemming from the war in Ukraine, high energy prices, labor shortages, and persistent climate-related challenges

