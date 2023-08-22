UBS: Equity outlook more balanced as recession risk recedes

We saw two serious and acute risks to markets in the first half of this year—weakening corporate profits and falling real wages—as the Federal Reserve pressed ahead with the fastest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s. But recently, the clouds have started to lift, with recession risks receding and the equity outlook more balanced.

We now have greater confidence that rate hikes will not cause a US recession over the next six months. Growth in China has disappointed, but not sufficiently to change the global picture. And weakness in China may even help reduce inflation in developed markets.

So, how have these developments changed our investment views?

On equities, we now see a more balanced risk-reward outlook, and we move from least preferred to neutral.

Fixed income remains our preferred asset class.

The US dollar remains vulnerable, in our view.

“With recession risks receding, we think the outlook for equity markets has improved. However, with valuations still demanding, we advise investors to focus on equity laggards, and we remain most preferred on fixed income, especially quality bonds.”– Mark Haefele Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.

Source: UBS