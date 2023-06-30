UECC bunkers RoRo vessel with biofuel in Netherlands

Norwegian shipping line United European Car Carriers (UECC) has successfully bunkered its chartered roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel with a B30 biofuel blend in the Port of Vlissingen.

Japan-based NYK-owned and UECC chartered vessel, M/V Emerald Leader, was bunkered with 470 mt of biofuel – a blend of 30% sustainable biofuel and 70% conventional VLSFO – in Vlissingen. This denotes the first biofuel bunkering of a UECC chartered vessel.

Dutch biofuel supplier GoodFuels supplied the biofuel blend.

“We are confident that biofuels will play a crucial role in decarbonising the maritime sector,” GoodFuels’ commercial manager Bernard van Haeringen says.

UECC, GoodFuels, and NYK will continue to monitor the performance of the biofuel blend on the vessel to gather “valuable data and insights to further advance the use of sustainable biofuels in the maritime industry,” GoodFuels adds.

Source: Engine