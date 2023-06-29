UECC collaborates with GoodFuels and NYK to slash carbon emissions with sustainable biofuel

United European Car Carriers (UECC), the leading provider of sustainable short sea ro-ro transportation in Europe, has successfully completed the delivery of sustainable biofuel in the port of Vlissingen, in collaboration with Dutch biofuel provider GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK, marking another significant milestone in UECC’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

This operation marks the first time a UECC time-chartered vessel, m/v Emerald Leader, has been bunkered with biofuel, further solidifying UECC’s position as a leader in sustainable maritime transport.

The successful biofuel bunkering operation was made possible through the close partnership between UECC, GoodFuels, and NYK. GoodFuels, the leading biofuels provider for the global transport industry, delivered the B30 blend – 470 tonnes of VLSFO and sustainable biofuel – to UECC in the port of Vlissingen, Netherlands, on 27 May, 2023. NYK, the joint owner of UECC, provided invaluable technical support throughout the operation and is working closely with UECC to monitor the biofuel’s performance on m/v Emerald Leader.

GoodFuels’ biofuel, which reduces CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fossil fuels, is sourced from renewable and sustainable feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, and do not compete with food production or cause deforestation. By incorporating this biofuel into its operations, UECC is taking a proactive approach to reducing its environmental impact while delivering cleaner and more sustainable transportation to customers across Europe.

“This momentous delivery of next-generation biofuel represents another significant step forward in our sustainability journey,” said Mr. Daniel Gent, Energy and Sustainability Manager for UECC. “We are proud to partner with GoodFuels and NYK to bring this innovative and environmentally friendly solution to our customers. By bunkering biofuel for the first time on a UECC time-chartered vessel, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner transportation options.”

“We are thrilled to partner with UECC and NYK to deliver our advanced sustainable biofuel for the first time to m/v Emerald Leader,” said Bernard van Haeringen, Commercial Manager at GoodFuels. “This collaboration showcases the commitment of all parties involved to combatting climate change and accelerating the energy transition in the shipping industry. We are confident that biofuels will play a crucial role in decarbonising the maritime sector.”

The utilisation of advanced sustainable biofuel on the Emerald Leader, which operates on UECC’s North South Trade, connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with Northern Europe, will significantly reduce the carbon intensity of UECC’s operations. This milestone underscores UECC’s determination to provide sustainable transportation solutions to its customers while contributing to the global efforts of mitigating climate change.

UECC, GoodFuels, and NYK remain committed to monitoring the performance of the biofuel on the Emerald Leader, gathering valuable data and insights to further advance the use of sustainable biofuels in the maritime industry. Together, these industry leaders are paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient shipping sector.

Source: GoodFuels