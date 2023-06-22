Uganda coffee exports in May slightly lower on drought, Sudan war

Uganda’s coffee exports last month were 0.4% lower from shipments in the same period last year, undermined by a drought and war in Sudan which cut its demand of the product, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

The east African country, which is Africa’s largest exporter of the beans, shipped 453,169 60-kilogram bags of coffee in May, 0.4% lower than volumes exported in the same month last year, according to UCDA.

Coffee is one of Uganda’s biggest sources of foreign currency and last month’s exports earned the country $73 million, little-changed from the earnings in the same period last year.

“The monthly coffee exports performance was lower than the

previous year … partly on account of an earlier drought coupled with reduced exports to Sudan,” UCDA said in the report.

Sudan is one of the biggest destinations of Uganda’s coffee but shipments there have declined since war broke out in the country in April.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland and Louise Heavens)