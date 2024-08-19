Recent News

  

Uganda's July coffee exports up 27% on bumper harvest in southwest

Uganda’s coffee exports jumped 27.2% year-on-year in July, helped by a good harvest from one of the producing regions, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Saturday.

The east African country shipped a total of 821,593 60-kilogram bags, up 27.2% from volumes exported in the year-earlier period, the UCDA said in a report.

While the regulator did not give a reason for the jump, one industry source told Reuters the increase was driven by good yields in the country’s southwest, one of the major growing regions.

Uganda earns around $1 billion annually from coffee shipments and the crop is one of the country’s biggest foreign exchange earners.
Source: Reutes (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mike Harrison)

