UGS: The European Parliament Recognizes The Structural Role Of The Commercial Operators In Shipping And The Need For A Sector-Dedicated Fund

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) welcomes the adopted position of the Committee of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) of the European Parliament, on the revision of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) in the framework of the “Fit for 55” legislative package. The European Parliament made an important step addressing the European shipping industry’s concerns to a significant extent, primarily by recognising the commercial operators’ structural role in shipping and for its decarbonisation, in line with “the polluter pays” principle as well as the need for a sector-dedicated Fund.

The report mandates the inclusion of a binding clause in contractual agreements between owners and commercial operators of their vessels providing equitable treatment especially for private shipping SMEs that form the backbone of European shipping.

Following the result of the votes in the ENVI Committee of the European Parliament, the President of the UGS, Ms. Melina Travlos, stated: “The “polluter pays” principle is the cornerstone of the EU environmental legislation. In order for it to be properly implemented, the commercial operator must have an obligation to comply with this Directive and must be held accountable for the related costs. In any case, the application of this principle cannot be the subject of contract negotiations. It is an unquestionable environmental principle that must be respected by all relevant stakeholders to safeguard the decarbonisation of the shipping sector, which should be a common goal of all involved.”

In addition, the European Parliament ENVI position promotes a dedicated Ocean Fund, where at least 75% of revenues from shipping’s EU ETS allowances will be invested in the decarbonisation of the industry.

The Greek Shipowners, fully committed to the further greening of the maritime sector, will continue to engage constructively with all relevant parties involved in the legislative process for the achievement of ambitious and feasible environmental goals.

Source: Union of Greek Shipowners