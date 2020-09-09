UK agrees to meet EU over new Brexit bill, government spokesperson says

Recent News

  

Britain agreed to meet the EU over the implementation of their divorce deal, a UK government spokesperson said, after Brussels called on such a meeting swiftly to clarify “strong concerns” over London’s latest domestic Brexit bill that could undercut the earlier agreement.

“We’ve been engaging constructively with the EU through the Joint Committee process, and hope that this meeting will help intensify discussions so that we can reach a negotiated outcome,” the spokesperson said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

