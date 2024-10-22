UK announces new green shipping corridors with Europe

The UK is set to establish ‘green shipping corridors’ to European destinations such as Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Dublin.

The so-called green corridors are a technique used by nations to accelerate shipping’s transition to net zero, by encouraging and financially supporting ports in making changes to push ship owners and charters towards lower carbon emission tools and ships.

UK Maritime Minister Mike Kane announced the recipients of funding that will help develop these future routes, including the Port of Tyne to the Port of IJmuiden in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, and the Port of Holyhead in North Wales to the Port of Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

The Department for Transport will finance the creation of green shipping routes to Norway and Denmark, with the organisations leading the initiative to be disclosed shortly.

Kane said: “Shipping is a big contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, so these new green corridors could be a real game changer for industry.

“This is exactly the direction we need to be going in to achieve our mission of becoming a Clean Energy Superpower.

“These new corridors could turbocharge the use of sustainable fuels, secure the green jobs of the future and advance environmentally friendly travel to major European capitals like Amsterdam and Dublin.”

The funds are part of the fifth round of the Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC5), which is dedicated to fostering new technologies to decarbonise the sector and stimulate economic growth.

During his visit to the Port of Tyne, Kane also unveiled additional funding to advance cleaner and more intelligent commercial sea transport.

An additional £8m ($10.3m) of match funding will be allocated to 30 projects throughout the UK to speed up the development of smart technologies, including autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, robotics, and sensors.

These advancements aim to position the UK as a global leader in maritime decarbonisation and support economic expansion and coastal communities by creating local jobs and strengthening local businesses.

This latest funding is part of the £206m ($267.7m) UK SHORE programme, which concentrates on reducing carbon emissions in the UK maritime sector through technological innovation.

