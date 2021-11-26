UK based Norast Supply has unveiled a new e-commerce based website that looks to change the way ship supply is done

Norast Supply is an online ship supplier bringing the supply business into the digital era. Offering ship supplies throughout the United Kingdom, Norast Supply allows an ecommerce solution that enables ordering, payment and fulfilment all within the confines of their website. By combining their knowledge of online retail and the ship supply business they offer customers a more efficient solution for the procurement of shipping stores.

Norast Supply founder and Managing Director Andy Eyre says, ‘Norast Supply has been over two years in the making. We set out with the goal of transforming the ship supply industry and bringing it into the 21st century though digitalisation, and that is something we have achieved through our e-commerce platform norastsupply.com. We are confident that digitalisation is the future of the marine supply world, and recent events such as the pandemic have only highlighted this. An ever present challenge for ship managers and ship owners is being able to instantly find out the price of an item they are procuring. This is where Norast Supply comes into its own. For a purchaser to simply log in and view our products with complete transparent pricing saves time and resources and means no more RFQs.’ Unlike other online alternatives of the supply business, the products are all sourced from Norast Supply. ‘You don’t come to our website to then complete the purchase with another company; the products you see are sourced, stocked and delivered by us. ‘We are a young dynamic company and our e-commerce marketplace will grow every day. New product lines are constantly being added; if you can’t see a product that you want, get in touch with us and you’ll soon see it added to our site. Our business plan sees potential growth in many different countries.

Having launched in the UK in 2021, expansion abroad is certainly on the horizon. The UK is an extremely important market for us; we are based here and are building an important clientele here, but it would be foolish for us not to look at other markets going forward.’ Customer service is paramount to their business model. ‘Just because you can order from us online without having to interact with us verbally, doesn’t mean we aren’t here to help. Our phone lines are available around the clock. If you need to talk to us, we are there. We also have the capacity to deliver to every major port in the UK, so whichever port your vessel calls at, we can be there to fulfil your procurement needs.’

Helping the environment has also played a part in shaping their business model. ‘We take environmental and sustainability issues very seriously at Norast Supply. Whether that is choosing certain products based on the sustainability of their packaging or using the most environmentally friendly vehicles for delivering customers’ orders to their vessels.’ Norastsupply.com is completely free to use and once logged in you have access to a vast selection of quality products, ranging from provisions and consumables to safety equipment, PPE and commercial publications.

Source: Norast Supply