UK Chamber of Shipping appoints Rhett Hatcher as Chief Executive

The UK Chamber of Shipping is delighted to announce the appointment of Rhett Hatcher as its next Chief Executive replacing Sarah Treseder.

Rhett, has recently retired from the Royal Navy. He brings with him a broad wealth of experience. His last role was as the UK National Hydrographer and Deputy Chief Executive at the UK Hydrographic Office. He gained a thorough understanding of Whitehall while in senior appointments at the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for global strategy, operations and defence engagement.

Commenting on his appointment Rhett Hatcher said:

“I am honoured and excited to be appointed as the next Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping. It is a renowned organisation, with industry-leading members that are vital to the UK’s economic prosperity and social wellbeing. I very much look forward to working with our members and the wide range of organisations, industries and companies across the maritime sector.

“With so many opportunities, as well as challenges, facing the industry both in the UK and across the world, coupled with a UK General Election this year, there is certainly plenty for us to do. I can’t wait to meet the Chamber team and help create the best environment for shipping in the UK to thrive”.

Announcing the appointment, UK Chamber of Shipping President JB Rae-Smith said:

“Rhett was the standout candidate from a high calibre field and I am thrilled we have been able to secure his appointment. His experience, inside and outside of Whitehall, will be invaluable. I am confident he will provide the high quality leadership necessary for the Chamber in these challenging times and to support the Chamber’s existing team.”

Rhett will join the Chamber on 18 March and following a short handover period Sarah Treseder will leave the Chamber at the end of the 2023-2024 financial year.

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping