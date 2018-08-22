UK Chamber of Shipping releases ‘The General Data Protection Regulation Guidance to Shipping Companies’

The UK Chamber of Shipping, in conjunction with Hill Dickinson LLP, has released guidance to shipping companies on implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The publication summarises the key requirements of the GDPR, which entered into force in May 2018, and the actions companies should take to implement data protection policies. It focuses specifically on the maritime sector and covers key areas such as crewing issues and seafarer payments, as well as defining GDPR terminology and listing the types and sources of personal data and how these should be processed. It also describes the role and responsibilities of the Data Controller and the Company Data Protection Officer.

Guidance is also provided on the strict provisions relating to the transfer of personal data outside of the EU. This is particularly relevant to the offshore industry, where crew are transferred from one site to another and to and from a multitude of jurisdictions where their personal data will follow.

Bob Sanguinetti, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the UK Chamber of Shipping commented: “It is our mission to deliver for our members trusted specialist expertise at all times and The GDPR Guidance to Shipping Companies offers just that. The publication not only details the best practices but also sets out an ‘Action Plan for Companies’, describing suggested stages for a company to implement GDPR and verify compliance.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping