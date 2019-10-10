UK Chamber of Shipping signs up three new members

The UK Chamber of Shipping has today (10 October) announced that Anglo International Shipping, Marine Learning Systems and Trident Employment Services have joined the Chamber as its newest members.

The three new members will now get to enjoy the benefits of being part of the UK’s largest shipping industry trade body.

The Chamber’s origins date back to 1878 when a national trade body for shipping was formed. The Chamber now has almost 190 members and is the voice of the UK shipping industry. It works with Government, parliament, international organisations and others to champion and protect the industry on behalf of its members.

Welcoming the new members, Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, Bob Sanguinetti said:

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome our newest three members to the Chamber. We are proud that we have almost 190 members, representing the different sectors of the UK shipping industry.

“We offer businesses and organisations a fantastic opportunity to work together to shape our great industry. We will continue to promote and protect our members’ interests, ensuring they are well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities.”

About the new members:

Marine Learning Systems

Marine Learning Systems enables shipping companies to deliver, optimize and continuously improve their training programs through technology-based solutions. Architected for the maritime environment, Marine Learning Systems’ enterprise software products can be used on land and at sea, by operators of all sizes. As the UK shipping industry’s central body for promoting and developing seafarer education and training, the UK Chamber of Shipping’s mission to champion and protect the industry resonates deeply with Marine Learning Systems’ own mission to improve industry safety through targeted, effective and measurable training.

Murray Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Marine Learning Systems:

“We look forward to being a part of the Chamber of Shipping and an active participant in the UK Shipping Industry. We are thrilled to see that operators are open to new training approaches, committed to improving their safety cultures and keen to engage their employees with well-developed blended learning programs. Marine Learning Systems is eager to support the Chamber of Shipping in any way possible with their safety culture and seafarer education initiatives.”

Anglo International Shipping Operations

Anglo is a best practice and risk managed provider of dry bulk tonnage in the panamax to post-panamax segment based in the UK. Their mission is to be the long-term dry bulk shipowner of choice for investors and charterers.

Commenting on their new membership, Steve Davies, CEO of Anglo International Shipping Operations, said:

“Our objective is to work together with our stakeholders to align and support each other’s corporate objectives in a responsible, professional and adaptable manner and have sought to build a British infrastructure around our organisation from the outset in support of the UK’s internationally recognised strengths in the maritime sector. Anglo International is a best practice and risk managed shipowner, committed to ensuring our business activities are return-focused for our investors, supportive of the personal objectives of our team, reliable and reputable for our charterers, and of value to our supply chain. The UK Chamber of Shipping shares the ethos of our venture and we anticipate that by working with the Chamber on its various committees, initiatives and best practice materials we will receive strong support in developing our vision for Anglo.”

Trident Employment Services

Trident Employment Services is part of Trident Trust which is a leading independent corporate, fiduciary and fund administrator, employing over 900 staff across the world. Their Marine and Aircraft division offers a comprehensive range of services for the commercial vessel, luxury yacht and private aircraft sectors, including registration, payroll and personnel services, accounting support and administration of the ownership structures of vessels and aircraft.

Trident Trust Director of Employment Services, Guernsey Jonathan Harris-Lowe, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to join the UK Chamber of Shipping at this crucial time. At Trident we are a modern, forward looking organisation which offers the highest levels of professional qualification in the industry and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Chamber.”

