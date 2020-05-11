UK Chamber Of Shipping Urges Government To Exempt Seafarers From Quarantine Restrictions

Following the Prime Minister’s broadcast the UK Chamber of Shipping is urging the UK government to exempt seafarers and maritime workers from any quarantine restrictions and to provide industry with urgent clarification on the rules around the 14-day quarantine.

The Chamber has been involved in calls with ministers over the weekend and whilst we have been assured by government that seafarers will be exempt from the quarantine rule, we await urgent confirmation that this is the case.

UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Bob Sanguinetti said:

“The UK shipping industry employs nearly 200,000 people and it is imperative the UK government avoids applying quarantine restrictions to seafarers and other maritime workers.

“If we want to ensure supply chains remain open, and essential goods including food, fuel, raw materials and vital medical supplies continue to flow into the country, it is vital that seafarers and maritime workers can move between countries without imposition. We urgently call on the government to provide the industry with clarity on this issue.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping