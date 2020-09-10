UK Chamber of Shipping welcomes new UK shipping minister

The UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive has warmly welcomed the announcement of Robert Courts MP as the new Shipping Minister at the Department for Transport, replacing Kelly Tolhurst MP.

UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Bob Sanguinetti said:

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Kelly Tolhurst for her dedication as Shipping Minister. She worked incredibly closely with the industry during Covid-19 and ensured freight could continue to flow into the country, and understood the plight of seafarers, helping convene an international summit on crew change.

“I wish her the very best for her new role and I look forward to working with Robert Courts as we look to take advantage of future opportunities for the UK shipping industry including tackling climate change and the Covid-19 recovery.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping