UK Chamber reacts to government funding announcement

Friday (24 April) the UK government has announced a support package for ferry operators.

Reacting to the announcement UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Bob Sanguinetti said:

“The UK’s vital supply lines, serviced by the ferry operators have been under immense pressure over the past few weeks. We have been working closely with the Department for Transport and we welcome government support on these key ferry routes to ensure essential goods, food and medical supplies keep flowing into the country. We will study the detail of any package closely, to ensure it provides sufficient capacity and resilience over the coming days and weeks.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping