UK Consumer Confidence Falls in November as Britons’ Finances Worsen

Consumer confidence in the U.K. decreased for the second consecutive month in November, driven by a sharp deterioration of Britons’ outlook for their personal finances amid a second lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A measure of consumer confidence compiled by German market research firm GfK fell to minus 33 in November, compared with the minus 31 registered the prior month, data published Friday showed.

The reading is in line with expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Consumer sentiment in the U.K. has fallen significantly in the last two months amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, almost erasing gains in confidence registered over the summer months.

In November, the decline in confidence was driven by a worsening outlook of consumers’ personal finances for the last twelve months and for the year to come, which fell by seven and five points, respectively.

“People are clearly losing their nerve regarding their personal finances […] This will deal a blow to any future rebound because bullish consumer spending fuels the U.K. economy and low confidence is the enemy of recovery,” Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

Britons’ assessment of the general economic situation remained unchanged at depressed levels, while the major purchase index, which gauges demand among shoppers, declined by one point.

“The second lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for the U.K.’s high-street retailers and it’s no surprise that our major purchase sub-measure is once again mired deep in negative territory,” Mr. Staton said.

The survey, which is conducted on behalf of the E.U., polled 2,000 individuals between Nov. 2 and 13, days after the latest restrictions designed to stem Covid-19 infections came into force and before the announcement of positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine development.

“On all fronts, economic headwinds still outnumber tailwinds sadly and consumers can be excused for showing little in the way of Christmas cheer,” Mr. Staton said.

Source: Dow Jones