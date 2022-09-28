UK Defence Club appoints Paul Herring in new role of Legal Director

The UK Defence Club has announced that it has appointed Paul Herring to the newly created position of Legal Director as of 20th September, 2022.

In this role, Paul will focus on growing the Club’s international footprint and on thought leadership in a number of areas, including decarbonisation. Reporting to Club Chief Executive, Daniel Evans, Paul spent 43 years at Ince law firm during which time he became a leading expert in many areas of shipping law, particularly in charterparty, carriage of goods by sea, newbuilding and MOA related disputes and in the drafting of various shipping related contracts. He has a strong client following across the globe.

Daniel Evans, CEO at the UK Defence Club, says:

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Paul to the UK Defence Club. He brings an unparalleled wealth of legal and commercial experience to our management team and will help set us on course to further enhance the service that we provide to our Members and to continue to grow our international Membership base.”

Paul Herring, Legal Director, UK Defence Club, says:

“Over the course of my career, I have been fortunate enough to be involved in many cases with the UK Defence Club. I look forward to the new challenges this newly created role will bring and trust I can bring to bear the experience I have gained through my career in private practice for the benefit of the Club and its Members.”

Source: UK Defence Club