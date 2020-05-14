Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / UK economy faces longer-term damage from COVID shutdown – BoE’s Bailey

UK economy faces longer-term damage from COVID shutdown – BoE’s Bailey

in World Economy News 15/05/2020

Britain’s economy will suffer longer-term damage from the current coronavirus shutdown but it remains highly uncertain how severe it will be, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

Bailey also said in a webinar organised by the Financial Times that it was unclear whether a 30% drop in Britain’s economic output in the first half of 2020, as outlined as a possibility by the BoE last week, would prove overly pessimistic or an under-estimate of the damage.
Source: Reuters (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software