UK economy rallies as companies plan for summer of spending

Britain’s economy returned to growth in March as businesses stepped up preparations for the easing of lockdown, lifting optimism in the services sector to the highest level since 2004.

Reflecting hopes that the Covid vaccine will enable a rapid economic recovery this summer, surveys from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) showed business activity rose at the fastest rate in seven months.

Companies said higher levels of business activity were linked to the prospect of looser restrictions on trade in the coming months, with overall new orders rising for the first time since September amid growing consumer confidence and a surge in the property market.

In a sign of companies planning for a rebound in consumer spending after lockdown, service sector firms – which include hotels, restaurants and retailers – took on staff in preparation for reopening, leading to the first monthly rise in employment since the pandemic began.

Official figures this week signalled the first drop in the unemployment rate in the three months to January, as billions of pounds of government support for businesses and the furlough scheme – extended until the end of September – give firms more confidence to retain staff and hire new workers.

The reading on the flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – which provides a snapshot of business activity using company surveys – rose to 56.6 in March from 49.6 a month earlier, on a scale where anything above 50.0 signals economic growth.

The return to growth came after official figures showed that Britain’s economy shrank by 2.9% in January; it is expected to contract again in February as lockdown measures remained in place. However, the downturn has been less severe than feared, as firms adapt to restrictions by increasing online business and operating takeaway services.

UK travel and hospitality companies set to benefit from the easing of Covid restrictions have reported a surge in demand since Boris Johnson set out the government’s roadmap for exiting lockdown, as consumers book ahead for restaurant reservations, hotel stays and holidays abroad.

Expectations of reopenings and progress in the vaccine programme helped to lift business optimism in the services sector to the highest level since January 2004. Manufacturers also benefited from increased demand from hospitality firms and high street retailers, despite continuing Brexit and Covid disruption to imports and exports.

IHS Markit and Cips said capacity pressures and supply shortages contributed to the quickest rise in backlogs of work across the manufacturing sector since May 2010, as longer wait times for supplier deliveries weighed on activity and pushed up costs.

UK exports of goods to the EU plunged by 40.7% in January – the first month since Brexit – leading to the biggest monthly decline in British trade for more than 20 years.

Concerns also remain over the strength of Britain’s economic recovery as Covid-19 infections rise in continental Europe and more countries impose tougher controls. Highlighting the risks to the UK, Prof Chris Whitty warned on Tuesday there would “definitely be another surge” of Covid cases despite the vaccine programme, as well as “bumps and twists on the road” ahead – a hint at the struggles Britain has faced over new variants and the looming threat of export bans on vaccine supplies.

Doubts have also been raised over the resumption of holidays abroad due to the rise in Covid cases on the continent, as well as slower progress administering vaccines, in a development that would pile renewed pressure on struggling travel and tourism firms after a year of disruption.

Under government plans, the earliest date people in England could go abroad for a holiday would be 17 May. Anyone who is caught breaking travel rules by going on holiday faces a fine of up to £5,000.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said worries would persist and companies could remain under pressure for some time. “Many consumer-facing companies meanwhile remain constrained by Covid-19 restrictions, which are likely to curb the overall pace of economic growth for some time to come, especially if we see a third wave of infections,” he said.

Source: The Guardian