UK Economy Returns to Growth Ahead of Election

The U.K. economy returned to growth in the third quarter after shrinking in the second, banishing fears of recession as the country heads toward a general election.

Growth nevertheless remained subdued, with the economy eking out the slowest year-over-year expansion in almost a decade, a result of uncertainty over Brexit and a darkening global outlook.

The British economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter compared with the second, an annualized rate of 1.2%, the Office for National Statistics said Monday.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by consumer spending and trade, which offset flat business investment and shrinking inventories, figures showed. But compared with the same quarter a year ago, the economy expanded just 1%, the ONS said, the weakest annual growth since 2010.

The expansion followed a contraction in the second quarter of the year, when Brexit-related shutdowns at car plants hit industrial output.

The Bank of England last week said uncertainty over the terms of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union continues to weigh on the economy, especially investment, though it said it expects the economy to pick up speed in the coming years if Parliament ratifies Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with the EU.

Mr. Johnson is hoping to win a majority large enough to pass his deal at a nationwide ballot Dec. 12. Opinion polls give the ruling Conservative Party a comfortable lead over the main opposition Labour Party, though both main groups are leaking votes to smaller rivals after more than three years of political gridlock over Brexit.

