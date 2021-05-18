UK GAS-Prices correct lower on weaker carbon, balanced system

British wholesale gas prices corrected lower for a second day on Tuesday morning following a recent rally, amid a balanced system and weaker carbon prices.

* The British day-ahead contract was down 1.10 pence at 66.50 pence per therm by 0855 GMT.

* The within-day contract fell by 1.35 pence to 67.00 p/therm.

* There has been selling in a correction from recent over-bought territory, a trader said.

* “Fundamentally, things look slightly better than last week With Norwegian flows higher then expected during maintenance (and) also good injections in eastern Europe,” he added.

* The British system was roughly balanced, with demand forecast at 210 mcm and supply at 211 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* Supplies from Norway via the Langeled pipeline were down 6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday as flows re-routed to the Continent, analysts at Refinitiv said.

* Temperatures were still forecast to remain unseasonably Cold until the end of May, while UK gas demand was flat day-on- day, they added.

* Peak wind generation is forecast to remain muted at 2 Gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 2.1 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

* The June contract was 0.85 pence lower at 65.75 p/therm.

* In the Dutch gas market, the June price at the TTF hub was flat at 25.60 euros per megawatt hour.

* Carbon remained a factor for the market, analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note.

* “We expect the market to continue downwards today,” they added.

* The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract was 0.58 Euro lower at 55.76 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)