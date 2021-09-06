UK gas prices edge up on lower Russian flows, higher carbon

European wholesale gas prices extended gains on Monday, supported by a drop in Russian gas flows and rising carbon emission prices, which makes gas more competitive to coal.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 4.50 pence up at 134.50 p/therm by 0825 GMT.

The November contract TRGBNBPMX1 was up 2.23 pence at 138 p/therm.

One trader said European gas prices were driven by a surprise drop in Russian gas flows and rising prices for carbon emissions.

Russian gas flows from Poland to Germany at the Mallnow border crossing point were down to 360 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per day on Monday morning from 570 GWh on Friday, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

“This may increase market nervousness and price volatility for today on NBP as well as on the continental gas hubs,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a note.

Uncertainty over Russian supplies has been adding to a wider bullish picture of strong global gas demand and low storage filling levels ahead of winter.

Prompt prices rose despite Britain’s gas system being 14 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Monday morning, with demand forecast at 149 mcm and supply at 135 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind power generation was expected to rise to 3.7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 1.9 GW on Monday, reducing gas demand for power generation out of a total capacity of almost 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Temperatures were also forecast to remain at above seasonal norm for the rest of the week, analysts at Refinitiv said.

One LNG tanker, Al Dafna, is scheduled to arrive at South Hook on Sept. 9.L8N2Q80LL

The October gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 1.15 euro up at 52.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), hitting a new record high of 53.40 euros earlier on Monday.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.39 euro at 62.71 euros per tonne, after hitting a new record high of 63.00 earlier on Monday as well.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)