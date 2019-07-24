Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / UK GAS-Prices fall as high temps and strong wind limit demand

UK GAS-Prices fall as high temps and strong wind limit demand

in General Energy News 24/07/2019

British wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday as warm weather and strong wind power output limited demand and left the system oversupplied.

* Within day gas fell by 0.25 pence to 26.75 pence other therm by 0723 GMT

* The August contract was also 0.27 pence lower at 28.78 p/therm

* Low demand for gas due to strong wind power generation and high temperatures oversupplied the market and pushed prices lower, said a British gas trader

* The system was oversupplied by 20.6 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand forecast at 145.7 mcm and supply seen at 166.3 mcm per day, National Grid data showed

* Peak wind generation is expected at 7.5 gigawatts (GW), out of a total metred capacity of 12 GW, and is expected to rise to 7.9 GW the next day

* High wind power output tends to reduce gas-for-power demand.

* Average temperatures in the country were forecast high, at 20.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and rising to 22.1C the next day

* The gas system was oversupplied even though flows from Norway remained at low levels on Tuesday, at 48 mcm/day from 46 mcm the previous day

* Britain expects two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes over the coming weekend

* Benchmark Dec-19 EU carbon contract was 0.21 euro lower at 28.78 euros a tonne
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software