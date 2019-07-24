UK GAS-Prices fall as high temps and strong wind limit demand

British wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday as warm weather and strong wind power output limited demand and left the system oversupplied.

* Within day gas fell by 0.25 pence to 26.75 pence other therm by 0723 GMT

* The August contract was also 0.27 pence lower at 28.78 p/therm

* Low demand for gas due to strong wind power generation and high temperatures oversupplied the market and pushed prices lower, said a British gas trader

* The system was oversupplied by 20.6 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand forecast at 145.7 mcm and supply seen at 166.3 mcm per day, National Grid data showed

* Peak wind generation is expected at 7.5 gigawatts (GW), out of a total metred capacity of 12 GW, and is expected to rise to 7.9 GW the next day

* High wind power output tends to reduce gas-for-power demand.

* Average temperatures in the country were forecast high, at 20.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and rising to 22.1C the next day

* The gas system was oversupplied even though flows from Norway remained at low levels on Tuesday, at 48 mcm/day from 46 mcm the previous day

* Britain expects two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes over the coming weekend

* Benchmark Dec-19 EU carbon contract was 0.21 euro lower at 28.78 euros a tonne

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo)