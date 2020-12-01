UK GAS-Prices firm on sustained cold weather outlook

British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasts showed colder weather in early December, lifting demand.

* Gas for day-ahead delivery rose by 1.25 pence to 43.75 pence per therm by 1011 GMT.

* The January price was up 0.60 pence at 44.70p/therm.

* The latest long-term forecasts have turned colder, analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily note.

* Temperatures will be near or below normal this week and next, according to Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller.

* Consumption for working days next week was up by 7 million cubic metres per day, which might provide some support to prompt prices today, they added.

* The contract for working days next week was up 0.95 pence at 44.20p/therm.

* Prices rose despite the British gas system opening some 20 mcm/day oversupplied on Tuesday.

* Total gas flows to Britain were up by 3 mcm day-on-day on Tuesday.

* Peak wind generation is forecast at around 8.7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 8.6 GW on Wednesday, out of a metered capacity of 18 GW, according to Elexon data.

* Muted arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers also supported prices.

* Higher prices for liquefied natural gas in Asia were diverting cargoes away from Europe, while maintenance in Qatar was

delaying a recovery in LNG in-flows, said analysts at Bank of America in a report.

* “So Europe may have to wait until the spring to see material increases in liquid gas imports,” they added.

* This could tighten European supply through the winter and winter gas prices could rise to coal break-evens in power generation of around 18 euros per megawatt hour, they said.

* The January price at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 0.38 euro to 15.40 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec. 20 EU carbon contract was 0.15 euro higher at 29.29 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)