UK GAS-Prices mixed as weak demand persists

British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Thursday morning, as lower imports lifted the day-ahead price but the weekend contract fell on expectations of weak demand.

* The day-ahead contract was up 0.30 pence at 13.25 p/therm by 0932 GMT.

* The weekend contract was down 1.55 p at 12.30 p/therm.

* Traders said lower imports from Norway helped to push the day-ahead price higher but fundamentally the market was still weak.

* Imports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were expected at 22 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, down 6 mcm from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* “Gas storage in the UK is well-stocked at a five-year high for this time of year”, while tankers of liquefied natural (LNG) continue to arrive, said Tim Dixon, Wholesale Team Lead at Cornwall Insight, in a research note.

* “These factors point towards a continual decline in GB gas prices emerging from the spring, with the already low day-ahead contract likely to extend losses further into the summer,” he added.

* Britain’s gas system was almost balanced, with demand forecast at 234.5 mcm and flows at 231.3 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* The June contract was up 0.35 p at 12.40 p/therm.

* The Winter 2020 contract was up 0.05 p at 31.80 p/therm.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was flat at 5.10 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was down 0.18 euro at 18.49 euros per tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Pravin Char)